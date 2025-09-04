The Bengal Files Actor Eklavya Sood Reveals How Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja Led To His Debut Film: Last Year, I

Actor Eklavya Sood, who won hearts with his performance in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, is now gearing up for one of the most significant milestones of his career. He will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's much-anticipated film The Bengal Files, where he plays Amar, a World War soldier. For Eklavya, the project is more than a role-it is a blessing that changed the course of his journey in the film industry.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Eklavya revealed how Lord Ganesha's blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja came into his life when he was at one of his lowest points. After years of auditions, pitching scripts, and acting in small projects, he was questioning whether he was truly meant for the industry.

His post read: "Last year, I was ready to give up... and then Bappa gave me The Bengal Files. Around this time, I was at one of the lowest points of my life. My thoughts were scattered, and I had started questioning if I was really meant for the film industry. I loved acting and screenwriting more than anything, but after 7-8 years of waiting, I was on the verge of letting go of the dream. I had done decent work - made a feature film, acted in a bit of web series, auditioned countless times, pitched scripts to producers - yet nothing seemed to click. It was during the Ganpati festivities at Lalbaugcha Raja that I prayed to Bappa for direction, for just a sign to keep going. And my oh my, didn't he answer! Three days later, I signed one of the biggest projects of my life - The Bengal Files with @vivekagnihotri sir. It's all thanks to Bappa. With the film releasing tomorrow, I had to visit him again to seek his blessings for its success. Thank you, Bappa. Love you."

Adding further, Eklavya reflected: "My film The Bengal Files is releasing tomorrow. Last year, I had come here and prayed, and just 3-4 days later, I got this film. I think it's a full circle."

This year, keeping up with the faith that turned his life around, Eklavya once again visited Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of the release. For him, the ritual was not just about tradition but about gratitude-an acknowledgment that his breakthrough came at a time when he needed it the most.

With The Bengal Files releasing tomorrow, anticipation is high for his performance as Amar. For Eklavya, the film is not merely a professional milestone but a testimony of resilience, faith, and the belief that dreams, even when tested, find their way back with divine blessings.