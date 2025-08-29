The Bengal Files Gives The Industry A Promising New Talent In Eklavya Sood, Says, ‘His Performance Leaves A…’

Rising actor Eklavya Sood, who plays the parallel lead Amar in Vivek Agnihotri's much-anticipated project The Bengal Files, is receiving widespread appreciation for his impactful performance. Recently, a fan on social media highlighted Sood's role, tweeting, "Eklavya Sood plays Amar in #TheBengalFiles by Vivek Agnihotri. His turbaned look gives me a hint that he's played the role of a Sikh gentleman."

What followed was a strong endorsement from none other than the filmmaker himself. Responding to the tweet, director Vivek Agnihotri praised Sood with heartfelt words, writing, "#EklavyaSood is a remarkably talented young actor. He brings rare intensity and quiet grace to a very challenging role. His performance leaves a solid, lasting impact in the film."

This acknowledgment from Vivek Agnihotri has not only placed Eklavya Sood in the spotlight but also set high expectations for his portrayal in the film. Known for presenting complex socio-political narratives through cinema, Vivek's projects demand strong and layered performances from their cast. With The Bengal Files already generating significant buzz, Eklavya 's role as Amar seems to be shaping up as one of the film's talking points.

Adding to this, early conversations around the film highlight the engaging onscreen dynamic between Eklavya Sood and Simratt Kaur. Their scenes together are said to bring out nuanced shades of the storyline, enhancing the emotional weight and realism of the narrative without relying on conventional romantic undertones.

Audiences and industry insiders alike have taken note of Vivek Agnihotri's public appreciation, as such endorsements are rare and often a reflection of the director's confidence in an actor's craft. For Eklavya, who continues to carve a niche for himself in the industry, this recognition along with his impactful screen presence opposite Simratt Kaur could mark a defining moment in his career.

As anticipation builds for the release of The Bengal Files, fans are eagerly waiting to witness how Eklavya Sood's performance unfolds on the big screen, especially after being hailed by the director as both "intense" and "graceful."