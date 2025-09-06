The Bengal Files Release: Chaos In Mumbai As Screening Stopped Abruptly, Viewers Wait Outside Halls

The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has faced controversy following its release, with theatre cancellations in West Bengal and Mumbai due to its historical depiction of the 1946 riots. Public reactions vary, highlighting diverse perspectives on the film's content.

The film "The Bengal Files," directed by Vivek Agnihotri, premiered on September 5. It is based on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings. While it has been released nationwide, theatres in West Bengal have chosen not to show it. This decision was made collectively by theatre owners without any official ban from the state government.

In Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area, a screening of "The Bengal Files" was unexpectedly cancelled. Narayan Parvathy Parasuram shared his experience on social media, expressing frustration over the cancellation. He mentioned that many people were waiting for the show, with some having booked tickets in advance.

Controversy and Reactions

The film has sparked controversy due to its portrayal of Gopal Patha, a key figure during the 1946 riots who protected Hindus. Patha's grandson has expressed dissatisfaction with this depiction and filed a complaint against Agnihotri, claiming the film disrespects his grandfather.

Despite no official statement from theatre owners in West Bengal explaining their decision, speculation continues about the reasons behind not screening the movie. Some believe it might be due to its controversial nature and potential backlash.

Public Response and Theatre Decisions

The cancellation in Mumbai left around 50 people waiting outside for an early morning show. Parasuram voiced his disappointment, stating, "There are so many people waiting here to watch The Bengal Files, with many still standing in line. People who had booked advance tickets have had their shows randomly cancelled. This is absolutely denounceable."

While some label "The Bengal Files" as propaganda, others are intrigued by its historical context. The film's reception varies across regions, reflecting differing perspectives on its content and message.