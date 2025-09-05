The Bengal Files X Review: Is Vivek Agnihotri Film Worth Watching? Netizens Dub It 'Boring' Amid Ban In Bengal

The Bengal Files Twitter (X) Review: Vivek Agnihotri's 2025 release The Bengal Files has drawn significant public and political attention. From the day it was announced, the film has been at the center of heated debates, especially in West Bengal. The subject matter-reportedly based on historical events in the state-has led to widespread controversy, with reactions ranging from support to condemnation.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files follows Agnihotri's pattern of releasing films that delve into contentious socio-political subjects. As with his previous projects, the film arrives amidst a divided public atmosphere, with strong reactions on both sides. Despite the ongoing backlash, The Bengal Files has officially been released today, September 5, 2025, but with limited screenings across select cities. Wondering whether you should give it a watch or not? Let's take a look at what the audience is saying before booking your tickets.

The Bengal Files Movie Release Banned In West Bengal

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files marks the third installment in Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy based on modern Indian history, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).

Set against the background of 1946 in Calcutta (Kolkata), The Bengal Files portrays the tragic events surrounding 'Direct Action Day' on 16 August 1946, also known as the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings. Ever since the first day, the movie sparked an intense political backlash in West Bengal, with various leaders accusing the film of spreading misinformation or stoking division.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has been released across India today with limited screenings, but the film will not be shown in West Bengal, following an official ban imposed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government. The decision comes amid escalating political tension and widespread public debate surrounding the film's content and timing.

The Bengal Files Twitter (X) Review & Rating: Here's What Netizens Are Saying About Vivek Agnihotri's Film

Since its announcement, The Bengal Files has drawn criticism for its portrayal of politically sensitive events in West Bengal's history. And now, one of the netizens has called the film "too boring". Taking to Twitter (now 'X'), the user gave the film a 1/5 rating and tweeted, "I Watched #TheBengalFiles Free Screening

This Movie Is Too Boring With Illogical Scenes & Soft Anti-Hindu Propaganda

My Raiting 1⭐"

Meanwhile, another user pointed out "age-old hatred for Bengalis" in The Benga Files and tweeted, "The recently released #TheBengalFiles once again proves Bollywood's age-old hatred for Bengalis. In the film, a Bengali girl is made to fall in love with a non-Bengali man, every Bengali male character is shown either weak or ugly, and Bengali women are portrayed in bad light."

For those unversed, The Bengal Files released today in limited screens, clashing with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and the much-awaited The Conjuring Last Rites (Conjuring 4).