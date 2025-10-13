The Dubai Bling Queen Farhana Bodi Lights Up Manish Malhotra's Iconic Mumbai Diwali Party

Mumbai, 13 Oct 2025: Forget firecrackers, the real fireworks went off when Farhana Bodi, Netflix's Dubai Bling icon and self-styled queen of glamour fashion, reigned supreme and dazzled at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali Bash. Draped in an ensemble that shone brighter than any diya, Farhana cemented her status as a global star and proved to everyone that she wasn't just there to attend the party; she was the main event.

Gracing the event, Farhana didn't just transition; she executed a flawless, trend-setting takeover, shifting from her bold international looks to embrace tradition with a high-fashion intensity that stopped time. Radiating pure, pristine royalty, she commanded the room in a breathtaking, crystal and pink, heavily sequined lehenga and a matching off-the-shoulder blouse, a curated Indian ensemble by Manish Malhotra. She paired the look with an eye-catching 'Fleur De Tourmaline' set by Dillano Jewels by designer Chitwan Malhotra, featuring a spectacular necklace with a lower crescent of clustered, sculpted pink gemstones in floral or leaf motifs, transitioning to an intricate, diamond-set lattice design that forms the upper choker along with elegant rings, including 'The Ruby Boat'. The final touches of perfection were added by Shaguftaa Sayed, who styled her hair with chic elegance, and Mariyum Riyaz, who delivered a luminous, goddess-tier traditional look that officially declared her the undisputed queen of Diwali.

Talking about the star-studded Diwali bash, Farhana Bodi, the Dubai Bling queen, stated, "A Manish Malhotra party is a realm of pure magic. For my look, I made sure to honour my Indian roots, but with that signature global luxury twist, of course. Mumbai's energy is incredible, and the love here truly feels heartwarming. I had the most incredible time and loved sharing the fun with all the legendary industry icons."

In a night already drenched in Bollywood glamour, which saw powerhouses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tiger Shroff, and Shalini Passi. Also seen dazzling alongside them were industry icons like Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini and Karan Johar, but it was Farhana Bodi who stole the final spotlight. Flawlessly blending Arabian beauty with Indian heritage, the Dubai Bling queen definitively cemented her place on Bollywood's A-list. Her magnetic presence made a strong impression, easily placing her among the biggest names at the party, including Urmila Matondkar, Kanika Kapoor, and B-Town's favourite couple, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. With a look that effortlessly bridged cultures and challenged traditional norms, Farhana Bodi stepped forward as the definitive authority, setting the new tone for festive fashion.

About Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi is a celebrated reality television personality, entrepreneur, and influencer, best known for her role on Netflix's hit show Dubai Bling. With her dynamic personality and trendsetting style, she has cultivated a massive international following and continues to make her mark on the worlds of fashion and entertainment.