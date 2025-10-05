Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

The Internet Can’t Stop Playing This Hook—Kaushik–Guddu Are the Secret Behind It

By
The Internet Can t Stop Playing This Hook

The chart-topping track dominating Instagram reels hides a surprise for listeners: its most addictive line-"Tere dil pe haq mera hai, tu sanam beshak mera hai" isn't sung by the official playback singer Vishal Mishra at all, but by the song's own composers, Kaushik-Guddu.

"We never planned to sing that part ourselves," the duo share. "But when the lyric came to us, it hit so deep that we instinctively recorded it in our own voices-and that's the version everyone is vibing with today."

The words that completed this magic arrived unexpectedly. Lyricist Kunal Verma, while at an event in Jaipur, stepped out at 3 a.m. and in one burst penned the line that became the emotional core of the song.

With more projects already in the pipeline, the composers-who earlier won hearts with Dil from Ek Villain Returns promise plenty more chart-busters ahead.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bollywood news
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X