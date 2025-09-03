“The Internet Is Very Transparent”: Bhuvan Bam On Lessons He Carried Into Acting

Bhuvan Bam has always believed that the lessons he learned as a digital creator shaped the way he approaches acting. "Adaptability, maybe," he says. "The internet is very transparent. If you watch a video, you upload it, and immediately the comments will tell you if your video is good or bad. So it has surely helped me to evolve very quickly."

That instant feedback, according to Bhuvan, taught him how to adjust and improve with every piece of work. It's a quality that's stayed with him on set too. His early sketches on YouTube prepared him for bigger projects like Dhindora and Taaza Khabar, and now, he's applying the same mindset to his upcoming Amazon show, Revolutionaries.

"You are constantly adjusting to new people and a new set of staff, a new script," Bhuvan reflects. "So I feel it's a big shift, but I'm slowly learning to adapt to it." For him, adaptability is less about pressure and more about learning as he goes, while keeping his performances natural and relatable.

Looking at his journey so far, Bhuvan has managed to move smoothly from digital sketches to larger formats without losing his unique voice. Whether it's Dhindora, Taaza Khabar, or now The Revolutionaries, he continues to experiment with new spaces while building on the same adaptability that started it all.