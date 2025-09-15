The Roundup – Sunjay Kapur Succession Battle – Where is the ₹1,900 Crore?: Karisma's Children's Lawyer

The succession battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's nearly ₹30,000 crore estate has intensified, with the Delhi High Court stepping in to demand transparency. His children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15), represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, have alleged suppression and forgery of a Will that surfaced seven weeks after his demise despite earlier assurances that no such Will existed.

Will Over the Trust

Mahesh Jethmalani, Senior Lawyer and counsel to Karisma Kapoor's children, asserts the litigation is not about the benefits from the Trust but rather to secure the future of the children through their rightful inheritance in their late father's personal assets. "This litigation is about securing the future of Sunjay Kapur's children and ensuring fair access to the assets held in India and abroad," said Mr. Jethmalani.

At the heart of the case is a March 2025 Will, which reportedly leaves all of Late Sunjay Kapur's personal estate to his third wife Priya Sachdev. The alleged Will, however, has neither been registered nor probated and was denied to the children when asked. The alleged Will along with a complete list of Sunjay Kapur's assets as on June 12, 2025, has to be be disclosed after the Delhi High Court directive.

The Question of ₹19G00cr Paid to Sunjay Kapur's Children

Priya Sachdev Kapur's counsel claimed in the Delhi HC that the children had already received ₹1,900 crore through the RK family trust. However, sources confirm that this figure is based on the value of Sona Comstar shares and the children have not received any of the shares which are still held through the Trust. Control of these assets remains with Priya Sachdev Kapur in the Trust, and the children have no access to it.

Putting the matter into perspective, Mahesh Jethmalani stated "Assuming the estate is worth ₹30,000cr and the children having allegedly received ₹1,900cr from the RK Trust, still leaves over ₹28,000cr to Priya Sachdev Kapur. Would she forsake a good part of that fortune? One has to understand and appreciate that this litigation is to ensure all the five Class 1 heirs including the two children of Karisma and Sunjay Kapur receive fair access to his estate."

As per reports from the courtroom proceedings, the children have still not been given a copy of the Will, nor any clarity on their father's personal assets. These developments are raising urgent questions of transparency, fairness, and the rights of children in inheritance disputes; issues that resonate far beyond one family.