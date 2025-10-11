Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

The Songs That Found Their Way Into Your Heart - Fans On Internet Waiting For The Drop Soon

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Songs That Found Their Way Into Your Heart

There's something magical happening. The songs from Ishq at Campus have quietly made their way into people's hearts and now, they're impossible to ignore. From late-night playlist additions to countless reels echoing the tunes, the music has become the soul of the story.

Listeners are not just loving it and they're living it.

At the heart of this musical wave is Maahi, whose incredible artistry has brought raw emotions, youthful energy, and poetic charm into every note. Whether it's the sound of first love, heartbreak, or hope Maahi has captured it all with stunning honesty.
Fans across the Internet are asking just one question:

"Where can we listen to these songs in full?"

Let's wait and watch to find it out.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: maahi
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X