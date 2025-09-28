The Taj Story New Poster Out: Get Ready To Unravel The Most Hard Hitting Truth, Hiiting Theatres On THIS Date

Swarnim Global Services Pvt.Ltd and CA Suresh Jha's The Taj Story, written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, starring Paresh Rawal and anchored by Vikas Radhesham as creative producer, has grabbed the eye balls owing to its teaser poster that were released by makers consecutively.Today, the makers finally launched the official poster of the film that is sure to create noise. The poster shows a gavel above the Taj Mahal and it instantly builds curiosity to know more about the film

The makers seem to be in full mood to present the bold truth in its most hard hitting form and the newly launched teaser poster confirms this. The poster raises the multiple questions and It promises to take the audiences on a chapter from Indian history that no one has ever spoken before.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble led by Paresh Rawal, along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das, The Taj Story is positioned as a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times: "Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?"

The music of the film is being scored by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dev Nath. It is not just another period or historical film, it's a cinematic debate. The film dives into this contested narrative, blending social commentary with a re-examination of historical facts, ensuring it will be as thought-provoking as it is dramatic.

The Taj Story is set for a grand nationwide theatrical release on 31st October 2025, and it aims to be a conversation starter, urging viewers to question, reflect, and perhaps, reframe the way they see both history and freedom.