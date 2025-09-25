The Taj Story Poster & Release Date Out: Makers Unveil Teaser Poster, Sparking Mystery Around World's Wonder

Swarnim Global Services Pvt.Ltd and CA Suresh Jha's The Taj Story, written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel starring Paresh Rawal and anchored by Vikas Radhesham as creative producer, has ignited massive curiosity and conversation ever since the makers launched the announcement teaser. Now taking the excitement high, they have unveiled the teaser poster from the film that stars Paresh Rawal.

The film is all set to explore some raw and unfiltered truths for the nation. It promises to take audiences on a gripping journey into the mysteries behind the world's most iconic monument. Beyond the marble walls and timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal lies a tale shrouded in intrigue, history, and unanswered questions. The film also questions, 'Was it truly Shah Jahan's creation, or does the wonder hide secrets that history never revealed?'

This cinematic exploration dares to challenge what we've always believed, unraveling the legend with drama, depth, and discovery, and is set to redefine how we look at the world's greatest symbol of love.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble led by Paresh Rawal, along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das, The Taj Story is positioned as a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times: "Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?"

The music of the film is being scored by Rohit Sharma and and Rahul Dev Nath. It is not just another period or historical film, it's a cinematic debate. The film dives into this contested narrative, blending social commentary with a re-examination of historical facts, ensuring it will be as thought-provoking as it is dramatic.

The Taj Story is set for a grand nationwide theatrical release on 31st October 2025, and it aims to be a conversation starter, urging viewers to question, reflect, and perhaps, reframe the way they see both history and freedom.