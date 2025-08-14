The Taj Story Release Date Out: Paresh Rawal Starrer Bold Stand Against "Slavery of Intellectual Terrorism"

Just a day before Independence Day, makers Swarnim Global services PVT.Ltd and CA Suresh Jha ignited curiosity and conversation by officially announcing The Taj Story. To mark the announcement, the makers unveiled a powerful short teaser that captures the soul and essence of the film, leaving audiences intrigued about its bold message.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble led by Paresh Rawal, along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das, The Taj Story is positioned as a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times: "Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?"

Penned and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, with Vikas Radhesham as Creative Producer and music being scored by Rohit Sharma, The Taj Story is not just another period or historical film - it's a cinematic debate. Among its core themes is a question that has sparked discussions for decades: Who really built the Taj Mahal? Was it Shah Jahan, or does history hide another truth? The film dives into this contested narrative, blending social commentary with a re-examination of historical facts, ensuring it will be as thought-provoking as it is dramatic.

The Taj Story is set for a grand nationwide theatrical release on 31st October 2025, and promises to be more than just a film - it aims to be a conversation starter, urging viewers to question, reflect, and perhaps, reframe the way they see both history and freedom.