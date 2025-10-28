The Ultimate Fighter To Bahubali: The Epic - Top 5 Action-Packed Titles To Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat!

Are you bored of watching slow burn romance and soft moments on screen through the festive season? Then it's definitely time to crank up the adrenaline. From power packed combats to heart-stopping betrayals, these action-packed dramas and movies are here to thrill, shock, and keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether it's a war between two kingdoms, or a fighter emerging from the shadows- this list is your front-row ticket to chaos, courage, and cinema.

1. The Ultimate Fighter on Pocket TV

A complex microdrama about familial relationships and societal expectations. It is centered around Sudha, a mother fighting for the sake of her son. The story shows how her determination turns her son into a young wrestler. Dharamveer, Sudha's son, goes on a powerful journey not only to prove his talent but to end the humiliation faced by his mother. A perfect mix of betrayal, exile and honour, streaming only on Pocket TV.

2. Baahubali: The Epic in theatres

Still wondering why Kattappa killed Baahubali? Missed the grandeur on the big screen? Rajamoulli is here at your rescue with the newly edited and directed, Baahubali: The Epic. It is a remastered single-film version of Rajamouli's earlier two-part saga, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). This epic re-release not only combines footage from the previous films but also has unseen scenes.This is your chance to witness the perfect blend of royal, myth, war and betrayal. The film is set to hit the theatres on 31 October, 2025.

3. PI Meena on Prime Video

This gritty and emotional drama revolves around Minakshi Iyer, a private investigator haunted by her past. She stumbles upon what seems to be a normal hit and run only to get trapped in a web of conspiracy - with dangerous, powerful forces aiming to keep the truth buried. This thriller is set to launch on November 3 only on Prime Video.

4. 120 Bahadur in theatres

In the historic Battle of Rezang La in 1962, a small group of 120 Indian soldiers from the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, under the command of the unwavering Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, stand alone against a massive Chinese assault in the frigid heights of Eastern Ladakh. Unbroken despite being outgunned and outnumbered. This real story of bravery, selflessness, and unadulterated patriotism is recounted in 120 Bahadur, coming to theatres on 21 November.

5. Weekend Club on Hungama

This six episode cyber thriller show revolves around a group of young adults who believe their continuous scrolling, mingling and binging is harmless - until mysterious messages start arriving and dangerous data breaches turn their digital lives upside down. This show is not just a thrilling experience but a wake up call for Genz. Watch it on Hungama this November.