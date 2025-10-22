"These Photos Will Show...." Says Rashmika Mandanna While Speaking About Thamma & Thanking People

Rashmika Mandanna has truly cemented her place as Pan India's No. 1 Star. With her radiant aura and stellar performances, she continues to win the hearts of audiences across the nation. Showcasing her versatility through a range of diverse roles, Rashmika has completely reigned over 2025, from delivering memorable characters to leading massive box office triumphs, she has undeniably made this year her own. While the actress continues to win hearts with her performance in Thamma, she shared a few glimpses from the sets to thank everyone who has been a part of her journey.

Taking to her social media, Rashmika shared some pictures from the sets and expressed her gratitude. She wrote -

"Thamma

Ahh... where do I even begin

From the very first call-sheet to the final cut, this film has been more than just work.. it's been a journey of heart, of grit, of laughter and bruises and mornings we didn't want to wake up for and nights we didn't want to end

To our incredible director, @aditya_a_sarpotdar sir my heart is full of respect for you.. You trusted me, you pushed me.. You saw what the film could be and you helped us get there..

@ayushmannk, pareshrawalofficial sir, @nawazuddin._siddiqui sir doing scenes with you is so effortless and natural.. sooo happy we got to work on this one together..

To our crew.. the ones who came early, stayed late, carried equipment up hills, chased light and rain and every weather mood, patched up wounds.. Because of you, we stood on those locations, we captured those frames, we created those memories..

In the theatre, when the film played, it felt so worth it..

These photos will show you my life during the shooting of the film..

So days I couldn't stay up enough to take my make up off so tanvichemburkar would have to do it.. some days I didn't want the days to end.. one day I just wanted getting the dialogues right and Aditya sir would sit with me through it.. everything has happened and I am so grateful for it..

And to you my lovesss, your support, your stories, your wait, your trust..I see it all.. I feel it all.. Now, with Thamma finally out, I can't wait for you to watch it.. And that's day one for meee... gratitude and love"

Moreover, Rashmika boasts an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She will seen in Thamma that will hit the theaters on 21st October. The much-awaited Pushpa 3 will see her reprising her iconic role of Srivalli. Additionally, Rashmika is diving into emotionally rich and diverse characters in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, further proving her range and dedication to taking on challenging, impactful roles across genres.