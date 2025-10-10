"This Film Once Experienced Will Never..." Says Ravie Dubey After Watching Kantara: Chapter 1 With Wife Sargun

Ravie Dubey, an exceptional talent who has consistently captivated audiences with his powerful performances, is all set to take on one of the most significant roles of his career, portraying Lakshman in the monumental upcoming film Ramayana. Beyond his acting brilliance, Ravie continues to make remarkable strides as a producer through his banner, Dreamiyata Entertainment, co-founded with his wife, Sargun Mehta. Recently, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta went to watch Kantara: Chapter 1 at the special screening hosted by Suniel Shetty, and Ravie shared his experience after watching the film, describing it as a sadhna.

Taking to his social media, Ravie shared his experience of watching Kantara: Chapter 1. He wrote -

"What I experienced yesterday...

will never leave me.

The visuals, the glimpses, the intent, the service towards one's deities, this film once experienced will never leave you. Kantara is not just cinema. It's sadhna. Take a bow

@rishabshettyofficial..can't wait for chapter 2"

Expanding their creative horizon, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta launched Dreamiyata Music, which gave audiences the chart-topping hit Ve Haaniyaan. Dreamiyata Dramaa is a platform that aims to deliver a unique and engaging entertainment experience for families, focusing on high-quality dramas, music, and films. Dreamiyata Dramaa has reached a milestone and achieved a major milestone of 600 million views that is still counting. Moreover, the power couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta also came in support of the Punjab floods and urged their fans to help the people in need.

