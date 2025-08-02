THIS Is What Producer Aditya Chopra Had To Say When He Saw Saiyaara For The FIRST Time!

Mohit Suri, whose recent blockbuster Saiyaara crossed ₹400 crores at the box office, is making waves on the internet for all the right reasons. The director has now opened up about the film's success and revealed what the producers had said about it even before its release.

In a candid conversation on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Season 2, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Mohit Suri recalled Aditya Chopra's reaction after watching a rough cut of Saiyaara. He shared that, "He (Aditya Chopra) was the one who always said, no matter how much it opens with, it's going to do 100 crores. He saw something in the film that's very difficult for a director to see while making it every day, and that's exactly what an experienced producer should do." He also mentioned that Aditya Chopra's faith in the film gave him the confidence that it would achieve big success at the box office.

The director also expressed his admiration for Aditya Chopra, sharing how he often revisits his work to rediscover the craft of filmmaking. In the same chat, Saiyaara director also thanked all the fans for the overwhelming love and support they have shown to the film and also discussed how there is no set formula to make a hit film.