“This One’s My Favourite”: Shekhar Kapur’s Airport Exchange With Security Officer Over Masoom Wins Hearts

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently experienced a moment that beautifully echoed the timeless emotion of his classic film Masoom. At the international security counter at Mumbai airport, Shekhar Kapur was pleasantly surprised when a security officer began humming a familiar tune from his iconic film. "You're humming a tune from my film," Shekhar Kapur remarked. "I know, Sir," the officer replied with a smile. "It's from Masoom. Beautiful film. They don't make films like that anymore." The security guard praised.

When Shekhar Kapur asked what he meant, the officer's answer was simple yet profound: "They don't make films from the heart anymore. The stories don't mean anything now. The songs are meaningless. Moments later, another passenger joined in, humming another tune from the film. "This one's my favourite," he said. "When are you making Masoom 2?" "Soon," Shekhar Kapur smiled. "How do you know about it?"

"Everyone knows, It's all over media, Sir. Jaldi banaiye, please!" came the enthusiastic response. The heartfelt exchange left the filmmaker reflective, a reminder that some stories transcend generations.

Masoom redefined emotional storytelling in Indian cinema, Shekhar Kapur is ready to revisit that world with Masoom: The Next Generation. The film will explore themes of innocence, family, and love through a modern lens, with Shekhar Kapur's daughter, Kaveri Kapur, set to play a central role. As nostalgia and anticipation build, audiences can once again expect a story straight from the heart, the kind Shekhar Kapur's cinema has always celebrated.