This Role of Sonakshi Sinha Remains Shatrughan Sinha’s All-Time Favorite; Read!

Sonakshi Sinha, who made a smashing Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010), recently opened up about her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's favorite film starring her.

Speaking on 'The Right Angle With Sonal Kalra Season 2', produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Sonakshi shared, "My dad is my biggest fan. I think whatever I do, he always likes it. He is that papa who says that my daughter will only do the right, she can never do any wrong. All jokes apart, I see some different spark in his eyes whenever he talks about it. His favourite of mine will have to be Dabangg."

The timing of her revelation couldn't be more perfect, Dabangg recently completed 15 years since its release. The film not only introduced Sonakshi to the big screen but also gave Bollywood one of its most enduring female characters, Rajjo. Known for her quiet strength, warmth, and grounded persona, Rajjo continues to stand the test of time, remaining a fan favorite even today.

While Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey became an iconic pop culture phenomenon, Sonakshi's Rajjo balanced the larger-than-life masala drama with sincerity and heart. It's no wonder that Shatrughan Sinha still holds the film close to his heart and so does the audience.