Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Fires Back At Troll Over Actor's Temple Visit Outfit & Attitude – Video

Tiger Shroff's recent visit to Babulnath Temple attracted mixed reactions on social media after his film Baaghi 4's release. Critics targeted his attire, while his mother defended him, winning support from fans who praised her response.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently visited Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, seeking blessings after the release of his film Baaghi 4. Videos of his visit circulated on social media, drawing both support and criticism. A content creator criticised Tiger's attire and demeanour during the temple visit, suggesting it was a show-off act.

The critic shared a video on Instagram showing Tiger climbing the temple stairs and offering prayers. The caption read, "Mandir jana bhi ye neop kids ke liye show-off ho gaya hai. Pehle hi tumne media ko bula rakha hai. Banyan toh pehen leta mandir aa raha hai toh, aaj bhi cleavage dikha raha hai." He further commented on Tiger's attitude in front of God.

Tiger Shroff's Mother Responds

Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, responded to the troll by defending her son. She commented on the post, "Attitude toh you are throwing! You don't know my son so shut up." Her comment received support from Tiger's fans who praised her for standing up for him.

Fans expressed their admiration for Ayesha's response. One fan wrote, "@ayeshashroff we love @tigerjackieshroff. Please don't worry about such videos. These people earn their bread by such stuff. Your son has a powerful presence which is helping others survive. Be proud." However, some agreed with the critic, stating that religious places are not meant for fashion shows.

Previous Incidents

This isn't the first time Ayesha has defended her son against trolls. Recently, she reacted to another viral Instagram video where DJ Arnav Barccha was asked to name five actors who should stop acting. Tiger was placed second on this list, prompting Ayesha to comment, "And you are who exactly? (four laugh emojis)."

On the professional front, Tiger is currently celebrating Baaghi 4's success. Directed by A Harsha, the film hit theatres on September 5 and has grossed over Rs 45 crore so far. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and marks Harnaaz Sandhu's debut in Hindi cinema.