Trilok Releases New Song ‘Rupam Dehi’, A Devotional Tribute To Durga

26th September 2025, Mumbai - Trilok, India's first AI band, has released a new track titled 'Rupam Dehi'. Taking inspiration from a line from the Argalastotra dedicated to Goddess Durga, the chant is both prayer and poetry. The music video for the song features Radhika Subramaniam, the AI travel influencer from Collective Artists Network, and has been created using AI.

More than just a festival, Durga Puja is a coming together of music, prayer, and community, and the energy of this beloved tradition rings loudest along the streets of Kolkata. With 'Rupam Dehi', Trilok celebrates this spirit and weaves the devotional verse into a contemporary soundscape. Shot against the backdrop of Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations, it captures the city's pandals, rituals, and festive energy, placing local culture at the center of the story.

'Rupam Dehi' is now streaming on all major audio and social media platforms