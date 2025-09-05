Twinkle Arora Expresses Concern Over Punjab Floods

Actress Twinkle Arora, who was born in Delhi and later shifted to Chandigarh, where she was brought up for 10-11 years, has expressed her deep concern and sadness over the ongoing flood situation in Punjab. Known for her charming screen presence and rising popularity, Twinkle took a moment to share her feelings about the natural calamity affecting countless families.

Being Punjabi by roots, Twinkle shares a strong emotional bond with Punjab and its people. The devastation caused by the floods has left her heart heavy, and she opened up about how deeply the incident has shaken her.

"My heart aches to see my Punjab suffering in such tough times. I feel the pain of every family facing this tragedy. May strength and hope reach every household, and may Punjab rise stronger than ever."

The actress further emphasized the importance of unity and collective support during such difficult times. She encouraged people to come forward to help the affected and prayed for the safety and recovery of Punjab.

Twinkle's heartfelt words reflect not just her Punjabi cultural roots but also her compassionate personality. Fans and followers admired her thoughtful message, which brings awareness and empathy at a time when Punjab needs it the most.