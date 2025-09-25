Twinkle Arora Shares BTS Moments from Her Latest Music Video

Actress Twinkle Arora is winning hearts yet again, this time with her brand-new track "Shareaam", where she features alongside RJ Shankyy and Hayat Sobit. The actress recently dropped exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot, giving her fans a sneak peek into the energy, vibe, and fun that went into creating this much-awaited song.

Currently, Twinkle is ruling television screens as the leading face in the popular serial Jhanak, where her performance has been highly appreciated. Along with TV, she is also making her mark in films - she will soon be seen in her upcoming Punjabi movie "Punjabi Aagaye Oyee", which has already created buzz among audiences.

Twinkle's journey has been nothing short of inspiring. From starting off as a background dancer, she has transformed into a cinema face and household name, proving that talent and hard work can truly change destinies. Today, she is balancing movies, music, and television with equal brilliance.

Her past projects also speak of her versatility - from her standout performance in "Udaariyaan" to her impactful roles in Punjabi ventures, Twinkle continues to experiment and shine across mediums. With "Shareaam" adding to her ever-growing list of hits, it's safe to say that Twinkle Arora is on a roll, rocking songs, cinema, and television all at once.