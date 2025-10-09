Two Sinners Premieres at Tasveer Film Festival & Market, An Oscar Qualifying Event

Mumbai, 9th October, 2025: The highly acclaimed short film Two Sinners is set to screen on October 11th at the Tasveer Film Festival & Market (October 8-12), a platform celebrated for bold, socially relevant stories. Notably, Tasveer is the world's only Oscar- qualifying South Asian film festival, making this premiere particularly significant. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Samir Zaidi and produced by acclaimed casting director and producer Shivam Gupta, the film also features the creative support of Vishal Bhardwaj as the Executive Producer. Two Sinners stands out for its powerful storytelling, gripping performances, and fearless exploration of complex human emotions.

Set against the haunting backdrop of an Indian forest, Two Sinners tells the story of Azhar, portrayed by BAFTA Breakthrough Talent Shardul Bhardwaj, who is forced by his elder brother to confront the man responsible for their sister's assault. The narrative examines cycles of violence, the fragile line between justice and forgiveness, and the moral ambiguities that define human behavior. With compelling performances from the ensemble cast, including Deipak Sampat, Baharul Islam & Aditi Sivaraman, the film challenges audiences to navigate the blurred lines between right and wrong, victim and perpetrator. The Tasveer premiere is especially significant - a win here would qualify the film for the Academy Awards.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Executive Producer on Two Sinners, said, "Two Sinners is a brave, morally restless film - Samir's voice rings true. I wish him and the team all the very best for Tasveer, and for the film's journey ahead as it continues to reach new audiences around the world."

Samir Zaidi, Writer & Director, shared, "Having Two Sinners premiere at Tasveer is incredibly special. The festival celebrates stories that challenge, question, and stay with us - much like what we hoped to achieve with this film. For me, Two Sinners has always been about understanding the weight of our choices. It isn't about right or wrong; it's about the space in between, where most of us really exist. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in this journey and helped bring it to life."

Shivam Gupta, Producer, added, "From the very beginning, Two Sinners was shaped by honesty - in its performances, its craft, and its intention. What moved me most was Samir's ability to confront difficult questions without taking sides, allowing the film to

breathe in the grey areas of morality. A win at Tasveer would not only honour the filmmakers' vision but also mark a powerful moment for Indian cinema on the world stage, reminding us that when stories come from a place of truth, they find their way to hearts everywhere."

With its Tasveer premiere, Two Sinners represents a bold step forward for Indian cinema on the global stage. The film combines a thought-provoking narrative, exceptional performances, and a creative team committed to pushing boundaries in storytelling. It is poised to spark conversation, resonate with international audiences, and highlight India's evolving cinematic voice.

Vipin Sharma ('Hotel Mumbai', 'Taare Zameen Par') is a Co- Producer on the film along with Probir Umesh Sabnis and Sohail Anjum as Executive Producers. It is the first production by Zaidi's Crazy Cocoon Collective. The film had it's world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival in June this year, followed by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September.