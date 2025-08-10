Udaipur Files Producer Amit Jani Receives Death Threats, Warned of Violent Attack: Bomb Se Udaane Ki...

Udaipur Files, released on August 8, 2025, has sparked controversy as producer Amit Jani faces death threats over the film's portrayal of Prophet Mohammad. The film, based on a real incident, highlights ongoing tensions surrounding its subject matter.

Udaipur Files Controversy: After facing several controversies, the film "Udaipur Files," starring Vijay Raaz, hit cinemas on Friday, August 8, 2025. The movie's producer, Amit Jani, shared on X that he has been receiving repeated death threats from a specific phone number. He tweeted (now removed) about the threats and insults he received from someone claiming to be from Bihar.

Threats and Police Involvement

Amit Jani later posted an application addressed to Noida Police in Hindi. In it, he detailed receiving calls at 1:03 PM and 1:06 PM from the number +971566707310. The caller identified himself as Mohammad Tabrez from Bihar and threatened to bomb him and his car due to alleged misrepresentation of Prophet Mohammad in the film.

The caller also mentioned that Amit Jani had Y-category security provided by the Home Ministry. He challenged Jani to report the call if he was truly brave. Amit requested the police to register a case against the individual making these threats.

Background of Udaipur Files

"Udaipur Files" is based on a real incident involving the murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in 2022. There were attempts to stop its release through petitions. However, the Central government approved it on August 6, leading to its release two days later.

The film's reception has been mixed. A review by The Free Press Journal gave it two stars, noting that while it aims to tell a true story, its execution falls short. The reviewer suggested that better narration, production quality, and skilled actors could have improved its watchability.

Despite these challenges and criticisms, "Udaipur Files" has managed to reach audiences. The ongoing threats against Amit Jani highlight the tensions surrounding its controversial subject matter.