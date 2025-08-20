Urvashi Creates History As She Judges Miss Universe India For The Third Time

Urvashi Rautela, a celebrated Bollywood actress, marks her 10-year career by judging Miss Universe India 2025 for the third time, inspiring countless young women with her remarkable journey of resilience and empowerment.

Urvashi Rautela, a prominent figure in Bollywood and an international sensation, is once again making India proud on the global stage. She has achieved a significant milestone by being the only actress to judge Miss Universe India 2025 for the third consecutive time. This accomplishment sets her apart from other Indian celebrities.

The event coincides with Urvashi's 10-year anniversary in the entertainment industry. Reflecting on this achievement, she expressed her emotions, stating, "From being the only woman to win Miss Universe 🇮🇳 twice, to judging Miss Universe & Miss Universe 🇮🇳 thrice officially. My journey is India's journey of beauty, power, and pride. Tonight, I don't just see contestants. I see the future of my beloved India."

Urvashi's Journey: From Contestant to Judge

Urvashi's journey from a small-town girl crowned Miss Universe India twice to becoming a global superstar is inspiring. Her return as an official judge highlights her credibility and experience in pageantry. She brings not only star power but also a story of resilience and dedication that motivates contestants.

The glamorous evening saw Urvashi exuding confidence and elegance, reinforcing her status as more than just a style icon. Her presence serves as an inspiration to young women across India, showing them that dreams can be achieved through hard work and determination.

Inspiring Future Generations

With grace and a spirit filled with national pride, Urvashi continues to uplift young women who dare to believe in themselves. Her story exemplifies what it means to dream big and make those dreams a reality. Her influence extends beyond beauty; she embodies empowerment and ambition.

Having represented India on global beauty platforms, Urvashi has consistently made the nation proud. Her role as a judge at Miss Universe India 2025 underscores her significant contributions to the world of pageantry and her ongoing commitment to inspiring others.

Urvashi Rautela's achievements are not just personal milestones but also victories for India on the international stage. Her journey reflects beauty, power, and pride, resonating with many who aspire to follow in her footsteps.