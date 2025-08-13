Urvashi Rautela Celebrates Rakshabandhan With Unique Silver Labubu Rakhi For Brother Yashraj

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela celebrated Rakshabandhan by tying a unique silver Labubu Rakhi on her brother Yashraj. Her exquisite outfit and innovative approach reflect a blend of tradition and modern fashion, showcasing sibling love and style.

Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela celebrated Rakshabandhan in a unique way this year. She made headlines by becoming the first Indian actress to tie a real silver Labubu Rakhi on her brother, Yashraj Rautela. This special gesture marked a memorable occasion for the siblings.

Urvashi is known for her grand celebrations and this year was no different. She wore an exquisite designer outfit worth ₹1.6 lakh from The Royaleum by Hetal Shah, adding elegance and charm to the festivities. Her attire perfectly complemented the special rakhi ceremony.

Unique Silver Labubu Rakhi

The silver Labubu Rakhi was a standout feature of the celebration. It showcased Urvashi's flair for combining tradition with modern elements. Inspired by the popular collectible character, Labubu, the rakhi was both trendy and sentimental, sparking conversations among fans.

Urvashi shared her thoughts on the occasion, stating, "For me, Rakshabandhan is all about cherishing the love and protection we share as siblings. I wanted to make it memorable for Yashraj by giving him something truly unique, just like our bond."

Fashion Meets Tradition

The celebration was a perfect blend of tradition and luxury. From the shimmering silver rakhi to Urvashi's high-fashion festive ensemble, every element reflected sibling love and style. This event once again highlighted why Urvashi is often in the spotlight for her distinctive fashion choices.

Urvashi's approach to Rakshabandhan this year was not only about celebrating sibling love but also about making a style statement. Her choice of attire and unique rakhi demonstrated her ability to merge cultural traditions with contemporary trends seamlessly.

The actress's celebration of Rakshabandhan has set a new precedent in how traditional festivals can be celebrated with a modern twist. Her innovative approach continues to inspire fans and followers who look up to her for fashion inspiration.