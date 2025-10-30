Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami To Grace The Screening Of Aahana S Kumra’s ‘Putul’ In Dehradun!

After making waves at the Jagran Film Festival earlier this month, actor Aahana S Kumra's upcoming film Putul is all set for a special screening in Dehradun on October 31. The event will be graced by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, making it a proud moment for the team.

Directed by Radheshyam Pipalwa, 'Putul' stars Aahana alongside Purab Kohli and Rajat Kapoor. The film talks about a turbulent marriage through the lens of a child, showing how it impacts their mind.

Aahana, who portrays Megha - a working mother navigating a troubled marriage - shared her excitement about the film's journey and its Dehradun screening. "We had a houseful screening at the Jagran Film Festival, which was special because it's my mother's hometown," she said. "Now, I'm equally thrilled about the Dehradun screening, especially because we shot the film here. It feels like life has come full circle."

Talking about the film's message, Aahana reflected, "Putul talks about turbulent marriages through the lens of children and shows how it impacts them. It's essentially a film about relationships and emotional growth. I'm glad it's finding a platform at festivals that celebrate meaningful storytelling and connect cinema to the right audience."

The actor is particularly delighted that the screening will be attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. "It's a great feeling that good and brave cinema is being recognized and appreciated at prestigious film festivals - and now by political dignitaries as well. It helps spread the word about a story that truly needs to be told," she said.

Reminiscing about her bond with the city, Aahana added, "I spent almost a month shooting in Dehradun, and it's a place that's very close to my heart. I've been visiting the city with my sister since childhood - we do an annual trip here. So, coming back for the film's screening feels like returning home."