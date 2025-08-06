Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Sara Ali Khan Expresses Concern; Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela & Others Mourn The Tragedy

Photo Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95, @sonu_sood, @urvashirautela

Bollywood Celebs React To Uttarakhand Cloudburst Tragedy: In a sudden and violent display of nature's power, the serene hills of Uttarkashi were plunged into chaos as a cloudburst triggered deadly flash floods and landslides, leaving destruction in its wake. On Tuesday (August 5), a sudden cloudburst - an extreme rainfall event in a short span -led to severe flash floods and landslides in the Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Several families were left homeless as powerful floodwaters swept away houses built along the vulnerable slopes. Many residents lost everything they had-roofs over their heads, belongings, and, most tragically, their loved ones.

As the serene hills of Uttarkashi turned into a disaster zone following the devastating cloudburst, Bollywood stars took to social media to express their grief, concern, and solidarity with the victims.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Bollywood Celebs Voice Concern

As torrential rains tore through the peaceful villages of Uttarkashi, turning quiet mountain valleys into rivers of destruction, the nation watched in shock. The tragic cloudburst in Uttarakhand, which claimed lives and left many homeless, triggered an outpouring of grief across the country - and the Bollywood film industry was no exception.

With the horrifying images and videos circulating online, many in the entertainment world were quick to react. Several actors and celebrities from the Indian film industry took to their respective social media platforms not just to express sorrow, but to voice their concern, stand in solidarity with the victims, and use their reach to spread awareness about the unfolding crisis.

1) Sara Ali Khan

Last night (Tuesday), Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to voice her concern over the Uttarakhand tragedy and shared helpline numbers. The 'Kedarnath' actress penned, "My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the incident in Uttarakhand. Paying for safety, strength and healing for all."

2) Sonu Sood

Known for his consistent involvement in relief efforts during crises, actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood took to social media to voice his grief over the loss of lives and his solidarity with the affected families.

Taking to Twitter (now 'X'), Sonu wrote, "Heartbroken by the devastating floods & cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

Prayers for every life affected. 🙏

It's time the nation comes together - while the govt does its part, we as individuals must stand up for every soul who lost a home, a living, a life. 💔🇮🇳"

3) Bhumi Pednekar

The 'climate warrior' and Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has once again stepped forward to express her heartfelt concern over the cloudburst. "What's happening in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is heartbreaking. Forests being cut down for unsustainable levels of development. Zero thought to balance. Every monsoon these states go through incredible amounts of devastation due to floods. Some visuals are so scary. My heart goes out to those that have to deal with this. We are all nothing in front of the wrath of nature. Learn!!! (sic)," Bhumi wrote on her Insta story.

4) Adivi Sesh

'Major' actor Adivi Sesh joined voices from across the country in expressing his sorrow and concern. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Adivi Sesh wrote, "Praying for #Uttrakhand 🙏🏼😕 Heartbreaking visuals."

5) Urvashi Rautela

As the tragic cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, claimed lives and left countless families homeless, actress Urvashi Rautela, who hails from the state, took to social media to express deep sorrow and solidarity with the affected communities. The disaster struck a personal chord for the Bollywood star, who has often spoken about her roots in Uttarakhand. Sharing a moving statement, the diva wrote, "As a daughter of Haridwar, every stone, every river, every breath of Uttarakhand is part of my soul. Today, seeing the devastating floods in the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi - my land, my people, my family - I feel an ache that words can barely hold. Homes have been swept away. Roads, shops, memories, and dreams... all washed in seconds. Families are searching for loved ones, children are crying for parents, and parents are praying for their missing children. This is not just a news story for me - this is my home. These are my people. Let's Unite, It Saves Lives"

She also urged her fans and followers to offer whatever support they can during this moment of crisis.