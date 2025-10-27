Vadh 2 Release Date: Sanjay Mishra & Neena Gupta Starrer Film To Release On THIS Date

"Vadh 2", featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, is set to hit the big screen on February 6, 2026, the makers announced on Monday. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2022's release "Vadh", which also featured Mishra and Gupta.

It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The makers shared the news with a post on Instagram handle, which featured film's poster. "#Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026," read the caption.

"I'm thrilled to share that 'Vadh 2' releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We've poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I'm grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can't wait for audiences to experience it - see you at the movies as the saga continues," Sandhu said in a statement. Ranjan added, "The beauty of 'Vadh' lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage.

With 'Vadh 2', Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher - delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We're excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards." Garg said, "The continued love for 'Vadh' has inspired us to create movies that not only connects with audiences but also broadens the horizons of Luv Films. With 'Vadh 2', we're proud to see this world grow into a franchise that embodies impactful and meaningful storytelling. We hope the audience enjoys the experience of 'Vadh 2' on the big screen."