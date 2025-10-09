Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Late Actor's Last Instagram Post For Rajvir Jawanda Will Leave You Teary Eyed

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Varinder Singh Ghuman, a celebrated bodybuilder and actor from Punjab, passed away at 42. Known for his achievements in bodybuilding, he won Mr. India in 2009 and secured second place in Mr. Asia. His sudden demise has left fans mourning the loss of another regional talent. Reports indicate that Varinder Singh Ghuman died due to a heart attack while undergoing minor bicep surgery at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar. He was expected to be discharged the same day, but unfortunately, he suffered cardiac arrest during the procedure.

Varinder Singh Ghuman's contributions to bodybuilding were significant. His victory as Mr. India in 2009 highlighted his dedication and skill in the sport. Additionally, his second-place finish in Mr. Asia showcased his prowess on an international level. The news of Varinder's passing comes shortly after the death of another Punjabi singer, Rajvir Jawanda. The region is grieving the loss of two prominent figures who made substantial impacts in their respective fields.

Varinder Singh Ghuman's Last Instagram Post

As Varinder Singh Ghuman's fans have been mourning his demise, the actor's last Instagram post is going viral. For the uninitiated, Varinder's last social media post turned out to be for Rajvir Jawanda wherein he mourned the renowned singer's untimely demise. He wrote, ""RIP Brother💔Punjab ate punjabi music industry nu bhut vada ghata hai, Waheguru Pariwar nu bal bakshe" (RIP Brother. It a big loss to Punjab and Punjabi music industry. May Wahegur give strength to the family).

For the uninitiated, Varinder Singh Ghuman, a notable figure in bodybuilding, was the first Indian to earn an IFBB Pro card. His career extended beyond bodybuilding into acting, where he made his debut with the film "Kabaddi Once Again" in 2012. He later appeared in films like "Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans" and "Marjaavaan." In "Tiger 3," he portrayed a Pakistani soldier alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.