Varinder Singh Ghuman Death Reason: Tiger 3 Actor Passes Away A Day After Mourning Rajvir Jawanda's Demise



Varinder Singh Ghuman Death Reason: A day after Punjab lost a renowned Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, another talented star from the region breathed its last today. We are talking about Varinder Singh Ghuman. He was a professional bodybuilder and actor who had won Mr. India in 2009 and he was awarded 2nd place in Mr. Asia. To note, Varinder Singh Ghuman breathed his last in Amritsar today. To note, Varinder's news came just a day after he had mourned Rajvir Jawanda's demise with a post, "RIP Brother💔Punjab ate punjabi music industry nu bhut vada ghata hai, Waheguru Pariwar nu bal bakshe".

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death Reason

According to media reports, Varinder Singh Ghuman, who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, died of a heart attack in Amritsar. He was 42. To note, Varinder passed away while undergoing a minor surgery for the bicep in Fortis Hospital, Amritsar and was expected to get discharged the same day. However, destiny had different plans and he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the surgery, leaving his fans in a state of grief and shock.

Who is Varinder Singh Ghuman?

For the uninitiated, Varinder Singh Ghuman, who had carved a niche for himself in the field of bodybuilding and became the first Indian bodybuilder to receive an IFBB Pro card, also grabbed eyeballs with his stint in movies in both Punjabi and Hindi film industry. Varinder Singh Ghuman made his acting debut with the 2012 release Kabaddi Once Again. Following which, he was seen in Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans, Marjaavaan and played the role of a Pakistani soldier in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. To note, Varinder had undoubtedly left a mark with her acting prowess on the big screen.

Varinder Singh Ghuman is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.