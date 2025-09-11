Varun Dhawan & Maniesh Paul’s Bromance Shines As Maniesh Shares Dance Reel From Panwadi

When it comes to bromance that feels effortless and fun, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul never disappoint. After winning hearts with their comic timing and camaraderie in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the duo has reunited in Shashank Khaitan's much-awaited rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The film's Holi anthem Panwadi has already become a talking point, and now Maniesh Paul has added to the buzz by sharing a high-energy dance reel with Varun Dhawan straight from the sets. The video captures the duo in their element - playful banter, quirky steps, and a vibrant chemistry that spills beyond the screen.

Sharing the reel, Maniesh wrote:

"And this is how mad we are... @varundvn

#ssktk releasing 2nd October

#panwadi"

Their bond, built on equal parts laughter and energy, translates beautifully on screen. Varun dazzles in his trademark high-voltage style, while Maniesh matches him step-for-step with his charm and timing. Together, they set the stage for a bromance that feels both real and entertaining.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari not only marks their second collaboration but also paves the way for their upcoming team-up in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. With the Panwadi reel going viral, one thing is clear - Varun and Maniesh's duo is quickly becoming one of Bollywood's most loved bromances.