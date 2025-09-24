Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clash With Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Hum Apni Film...

On October 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar featuring Varun Dhawan and Kantara Chapter 1 starring Rishab Shetty will compete at the box office. Both films have generated excitement with their trailers, leading to high expectations among audiences.

Two major films are set to compete at the box office on October 2. The Bollywood film "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Meanwhile, "Kantara Chapter 1," a pan-India movie, stars Rishab Shetty. Both films have released their trailers, generating significant anticipation among audiences.

The trailer for "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" has captivated viewers with its hit songs. On the other hand, "Kantara Chapter 1" unveiled its trailer on Monday, receiving a mixed response from netizens. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await to see which film will emerge victorious at the box office.

Box Office Expectations

The original "Kantara," released in 2022, was a massive success in India. Initially launched in Kannada, it was later dubbed into multiple languages, including Hindi. It amassed Rs. 309.64 crore across all languages domestically. The Hindi version alone earned Rs. 84.77 crore.

Given this history, expectations are high for "Kantara Chapter 1," especially in Kannada-speaking regions. However, it remains to be seen how well it will perform in Hindi-speaking areas compared to its competitor.

Varun Dhawan's Response

During an interaction on X (Twitter), Varun Dhawan addressed concerns about the clash with "Kantara." When asked if he feared the competition, he replied, "Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating (sic)."

This statement reflects his focus on delivering quality entertainment rather than worrying about box office battles.

Anticipation Builds

The excitement surrounding both films is palpable as fans gear up for their release. With strong star casts and engaging trailers, both movies promise to offer unique cinematic experiences.

As October 2 approaches, audiences are eager to witness which film will capture their hearts and dominate the box office charts.