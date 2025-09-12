Varun Dhawan Roots For Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari Ahead Of Love In Vietnam

The buzz around Love in Vietnam is only getting louder with each passing day. Starring Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari, the upcoming romantic drama has already won hearts with its refreshing trailer, leaving fans curious about the chemistry of this fresh pairing.

The film's promotions are in full swing, with the lead actors making sure no stone is left unturned to connect with the audience. The response so far has been overwhelming, and fans are eagerly counting down to witness this cross-border love story unfold on the big screen.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan recently gave a big shoutout to the film. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared his best wishes for Avneet and Shantanu, calling Love in Vietnam "very sweet and endearing." His gesture didn't go unnoticed, with Avneet replying warmly, "Thank you VD," making the moment even more special for fans.

Helmed by Omung Kumar, who has stepped into the role of director-turned-producer, the film is backed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, festival curator Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur. Alongside Avneet and Shantanu, Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan adds an international touch to the cast. Interestingly, the movie is inspired by the celebrated bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat, promising an emotional and layered narrative.

Avneet, who earlier left a mark in Mardaani and later headlined Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is all set to charm audiences yet again. On the other hand, Shantanu, last seen in Netflix's fantasy-drama Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, impressed critics with his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

With such a talented team on board and a storyline that bridges cultures, Love in Vietnam is already being hailed as one of the most awaited releases of the year. Fans, without a doubt, are ready to witness Avneet and Shantanu light up the 77mm screen with their on-screen magic.