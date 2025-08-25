Vash Level 2 Early Review: Janki’s Film Gets More Brutal; Gives Goosebumps With Heart-Pounding Moments



Vash Level 2 Early Review: Remember Janki Bodiwala's much popular movie Vash which was a supernatural psychological horror drama? Released in 2023 the movie was a massive hit and even won a National Award for Best Gujarati Feature Film lately. This isn't all. Janki also won her first National Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. While Vash was a massive hit, fans have been eagerly waiting for Vash Level 2. And the wait is set to be over now as the makers are finally coming for Vash 2.

To note, Vash Level 2 is the sequel to Vash and is helmed by Krishnadev Yagnik. To note, Vash Level 2 will be releasing in Gujarati and Hindi. Interestingly, Vash Level 2 (which is titled as Vash Vivash Level 2 in Hindi) also stars Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar and Hiten Kumar. The movie revolves around Atharva (played by Hitu Kanodia) who is back to fight back black magician Pratap (played by Hiten Kumar) once again after he turns a group of schoolgirls in his violent puppet. So far the posters and teasers have created a massive buzz in the town and now we have got our hands on the early review of the film

Vash Level 2 Early Review

As per a tweet going viral on social media, Vash Level 2 has several heart pounding moments and will give you sheer goosebumps. The tweet read as, "My god, sheer goosebumps...#VashVivashLevel2 goes beyond your imagination. This time, more brutal, more unexpected, unbelievable and heart pounding moments. #Vash2 is going to make the public mad. #JankiBodiwala, #HitenKumar, #HituKanodia and the rest of the cast is back again with a bang!"

Meanwhile, talking about Vash Level 2, Janki Bodiwala, in a report in Mid Day stated, "Level 2' pushed me harder emotionally. The scenes were far more intense and layered. Physically too, it was more challenging, with moments that really tested my stamina and control. Krishnadev sir knows how to challenge me and he didn't let me slip into autopilot with this character. He made sure I brought his towering vision to life on screen in the most realistic way possible".