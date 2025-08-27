Vash Level 2 X Review: Is Janki Bodiwala's Horror Drama Giving Goosebumps Or Fails To Match Hype? Check Tweets

Vash Level 2 X Review: Popular actress Janki Bodiwala is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After winning hearts with her stint in Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan and a National Award for her performance in Gujarati film Vash, the diva is here with her new release and fans can't keep calm about it. We are talking about Vash Level 2 which is the much talked about second installment of 2023 release Vash. Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, Vash Level 2 is a psychological horror drama and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year courtesy the success of Vash.

Also starring Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar in key roles, Vash Level 2 (also titled as Vash Vivash Level 2 in Hindi) follows Atharva, portrayed by Hitu Kanodia, as he confronts the black magician Pratap, played by Hiten Kumar. Pratap has turned a group of schoolgirls into his violent puppets. Posters and teasers for Vash Vivash Level 2 have already generated significant excitement among audiences. And as Vash Level 2 has finally hit the screens today in Hindi and Gujarati, the social media is abuzz with tweets about the movie.

Vash Level 2 X Review

In a tweet shared on micro-blogging site, a user wrote, "wt* wt* ... what an actual crazy good movie #vashlevel2 . man this is what i call horror without ghost, intense,traumatizing,crazy, bone chilling... what an amzing movie from gujrati cinema.. epic movie. must watch.. Gujrati cinema. proud moment......". Another user gave the movie a 3 star rating and wrote, "#vash2 is a good one time watch sequel. The first half is brilliant and the second half is half baked with a laid back climax. #jankibodiwala is good. #HituKanodia is a star and is very good. The overall impact of #Vash and #Shaitaan is missing. Watchable fare".

On the other hand, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi wrote that Vash Level 2 'is an experience of suspense, thrill and terror at its peak. He gave the movie a rating of 5 stars and emphasised, "Vash Level 2 is a masterclass in suspense and thrill. With gripping storytelling, powerful performances and technically brilliant execution, Krishnadev Yagnik has crafted a film that raises the bar to the next level. A must watch for every thriller and horror fan".

Meanwhile, talking about Vash Level 2, Janki Bodiwala, in a report in Mid Day stated, "Level 2' pushed me harder emotionally. The scenes were far more intense and layered. Physically too, it was more challenging, with moments that really tested my stamina and control. Krishnadev sir knows how to challenge me and he didn't let me slip into autopilot with this character. He made sure I brought his towering vision to life on screen in the most realistic way possible".