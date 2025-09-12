Vedika Pinto Breaks Her Silence On Working With Anurag Kashyap & Being Dubbed ‘Kanpur’s Madhuri Dixit'

Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap, features Vedika Pinto as Rangeeli Rinku, exploring the lives of two brothers. Set to release on September 19, the film showcases Pinto's transition from viral fame to a promising acting career.

Amazon MGM Studios India, in collaboration with Anurag Kashyap, is set to release the film Nishaanchi. The movie introduces Vedika Pinto as Rangeeli Rinku, marking her entry into Kashyap's distinctive cinematic style. Known for her viral appearance in Ritviz's music video, Vedika's role in Nishaanchi has already garnered attention. Her performance is being praised for its authenticity and charm, reminiscent of classic Hindi cinema heroines.

Vedika Pinto's Journey

Vedika Pinto expressed that working on Nishaanchi was both challenging and rewarding. She described collaborating with Anurag Kashyap as a transformative experience that pushed her to explore new depths in her acting. "Nishaanchi has been the most challenging experience of my career so far but also extremely rewarding," she shared. Being called "Kanpur's Madhuri Dixit" by Kashyap was both surreal and daunting for her.

The film delves into the complex relationship between two brothers who choose different paths, affecting their futures. Aaishvary Thackeray makes his debut in a dynamic double role alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures with Flip Films, Nishaanchi promises an engaging cinematic journey.

Anticipation Builds for Nishaanchi

Social media users have quickly highlighted Vedika's natural appeal in the film's trailer. Many have likened her simplicity to the timeless allure of classic Hindi cinema heroines. Her transition from viral music fame to film roles is seen as a significant step in her career, with expectations high for her performance in Nishaanchi.

Vedika further elaborated on how working with Anurag Kashyap felt like a dream come true yet carried immense responsibility. "He made sure that every scene, every emotion and every moment on set was raw, fearless and pushed me to the best of my potential each time," she stated. The experience served as a masterclass for her growth as an actor.

Nishaanchi is set to premiere across India on September 19. With its intriguing storyline and strong cast performances, it aims to captivate audiences nationwide. As anticipation builds, viewers are eager to see how Vedika Pinto shines as Rangeeli Rinku in this much-awaited film.

The film's release marks a significant milestone for Vedika Pinto as she establishes herself as a promising talent in the industry. Her portrayal of Rangeeli Rinku is expected to leave a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike.