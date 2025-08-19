Veteran Actor Achyut Potdar, Known As The Confused Professor From 3 Idiots, Passes Away At Age 91

Achyut Potdar, a celebrated Hindi and Marathi actor, has died at 91. Known for his role in '3 Idiots', Potdar's contributions to film and television were immense, with over 125 films and 100 TV shows. His legacy continues to inspire many.

Achyut Potdar, a veteran actor known for his roles in Hindi and Marathi films, passed away at 91 in Thane. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. He was renowned for playing a professor in the film "3 Idiots." Potdar's career in acting began at 44, following his service in the Indian Armed Forces and work with the Indian Oil Company.

Before venturing into acting, Achyut Potdar had a diverse career. After completing his education, he worked as a professor in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Later, he joined the Indian Army. His transition to showbiz marked a significant shift from his earlier professional life.

Film and Television Contributions

Potdar's filmography is extensive, featuring over 125 Hindi and Marathi films. Some notable movies include "Aakrosh," "Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai," "Ardh Satya," "Tezaab," and "Parinda." His role in "3 Idiots" became iconic, especially for the line 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho,’ which inspired numerous memes online.

In addition to films, Achyut Potdar made significant contributions to television. He appeared in more than 100 TV serials, including popular shows like "Wagle Ki Duniya," "Majha Hoshil Na," "Mrs Tendulkar," and "Bharat Ki Khoj." His work spanned both Hindi and Marathi entertainment industries.

Tributes and Legacy

The news of Achyut Potdar's passing was confirmed on social media by Star Pravah's official Instagram account. They paid tribute by stating: "A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar… His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered." This sentiment reflects the impact he had on audiences and colleagues alike.

Reports suggest that Achyut Potdar was recently hospitalized due to age-related health issues before his demise. His funeral is scheduled for August 19 in Thane. Fans and industry peers continue to remember him for his versatile performances across various genres.

Achyut Potdar's journey from academia and military service to becoming a beloved actor is inspiring. His dedication to his craft left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and television. As fans mourn his loss, they celebrate the legacy he leaves behind through his memorable roles.