Vicky Kaushal’s Family Nervous As Katrina Kaif Is Set To Welcome Her First Baby: Kya Hoga Aage Jaake

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have revealed they are expecting their first child, creating a wave of excitement among family and fans. Their heartfelt announcement and the family's anticipation highlight the joy of this new chapter in their lives.



Bollywood's beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, recently shared the joyous news of expecting their first child. The announcement came with a heartwarming black-and-white photo where Katrina is seen holding her baby bump while Vicky gently touches her belly. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," read their caption.

Family's Excitement and Anticipation

Sunny Kaushal, Vicky's brother, expressed the family's mixed emotions during an event in Mumbai. He shared that everyone is thrilled yet anxious about the new addition. "Sabhi ko badi Khushi hai and nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake," he said, highlighting their excitement and anticipation for the baby's arrival.

Reports indicate that Katrina is currently in her third trimester, with the baby expected between October 15 and October 30. Although the couple has not officially confirmed these details, insiders suggest they might announce it publicly after the birth. If timing aligns, their child could share a birthday week with actor Ananya Panday.

Speculations Before Confirmation

Rumours about Katrina's pregnancy have been circulating since July when a video of her at a ferry port in Mumbai went viral. Dressed in an oversized white shirt and loose pants, her cautious walk sparked speculation among fans. Comments like "Is she pregnant?" quickly spread across social media platforms.

Despite confirming their pregnancy only recently, whispers about them expecting have been around for some time. The couple has chosen to keep details private, preferring to share news at their own pace. This approach reflects their desire to cherish this personal milestone intimately before sharing it with the world.

The anticipation surrounding Katrina and Vicky's first child continues to captivate fans and media alike. As they await this new chapter in their lives, well-wishers eagerly look forward to welcoming another star into Bollywood's illustrious family tree.