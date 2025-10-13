Vidya Balan Reflects On How She Manifested Her Dream Debut With ‘Parineeta’ Director Pradeep Sarkar

Vidya Balan is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated performers of Indian Cinema. From redefining the portrayal of women in films like Parineeta, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and more to delivering nuanced performances, Vidya has always followed her instincts and emotions. Recently, she took to social media to share a deeply personal reflection on how destiny and desire aligned to give her one of the most defining beginnings in her career, her debut in Parineeta, directed by the late visionary filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar.

The actress shared a video of herself crooning the timeless melody "Seekho Na Naino Ki Bhasha Piya", and revealed how the song once became her source of inspiration and manifestation. "I love lip syncing to songs, and this song I love, which is a good reason to do it on a Monday morning," she wrote.

Recalling her first encounter with the track, Vidya shared, "When I watched it for the first time, I was struck as much by the lyrics by @prasoonjoshilive and the song itself as I was by the picturisation... And while I began to secretly harbour a desire to work with the master storyteller #PradeepSarkar."

Vidya revealed that the universe seemed to conspire in her favour, leading her to first collaborate with Sarkar in an advertisement, followed by appearances in three of his music videos. "Unbeknownst to me, the universe began to work its magic. A few years later, I got an ad film with Dada and then, as luck would have it, I got to be in three of his music videos too. The highlight was, of course, that I got to work with the same team of @smudgal @moitrashantanu & #Dada on another album called #KissonKiChaadar written by @niveditajoshi4," she shared.

The culmination of this journey was her dream debut in Parineeta, a film that remains one of Indian cinema's most memorable love stories. "Not just that, this eventually led to me getting launched by Dada in Parineeta," she added with heartfelt gratitude.

Reflecting on how beautifully life came full circle, Vidya concluded, "I don't know if this qualifies as the 'Law of Attraction,' but I do know that I'm ever so grateful for this just as I am for so much else in life. Have a beautiful Monday and a lovely week ahead."