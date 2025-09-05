Vidyut Jammwal Hollywood Debut: Actor Set To Debut As 'Dhalism' In Street Fighter Reboot; Film Goes On Floor

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Action star Vidyut Jammwal has been officially cast in Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures’ upcoming live-action reboot of “Street Fighter”.

The film, slated for release on October 16, 2026, will mark the Hollywood debut of Jammwal, known for headlining action movies such as “Commando” movies, “Khuda Hafiz” and “Baadshaho”.

Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, revealed the full cast on the film’s official Instagram handle on Friday.

"Secrets don’t last long in the arena—Street Fighter is now in production. In theaters October 16, 2026. Let the tournament begin!" read the post.

In the movie, Jammwal will feature alongside a star-studded cast of Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and David Dastmalchian.

He will essay the role of Dhalsim, a yogi with fire-spitting abilities, a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family.

Koji will essay the role of Ryu, Centineo as Ken, Liang as Chun-Li, Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Rhodes as Guile, Momoa as Blanka, Jackson as Balrog, Peck as Vega, Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Reigns as Akuma, and Hirooki Goto as E. Honda.

The project is being directed by filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, known for movies such as “Bad Trip” and “Aardvark”.

“Street Fighter” began as an arcade game from Japanese company Capcom in 1987 and reached a pop culture high with 1991’s “Street Fighter II”, which revolutionised one-on-one playing.

It is a one-on-one fighting game where players select a character, a martial artist or fighter with a unique fighting style and battle opponents using punches, kicks, special moves, and combos.

The most recent edition of the game, “Street Fighter 6”, was released in June 2023 and won the award for best fighting game at the 2023 Game Awards.