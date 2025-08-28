Viineet Kumar Siingh Birthday: Wife Ruchira Pens Heartfelt Note; 'From Young Lover To Doting Father'

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh has had a year full of celebrations. Not only did he celebrate his birthday, but he also marked the one-month milestone of his baby boy with his wife, Ruchira. Professionally, Viineet has enjoyed a successful year with films like "Chhaava," "Jaat," and "Superboys of Malegaon" performing well at the box office. His series "Rangeen" has also garnered significant online viewership.

Ruchira expressed her feelings on this special occasion by writing, "From that young lover I fell for, to the amazing man I married... and now this sweet, emotional, loving father, this version of you has totally stolen my heart (again!)♥ Happy Birthday, my love! I swear I fall harder for this version of you every single day. Keep loving, learning, rising, and living just the beautiful way you do! Also... today's a double celebration, our baby boy is 1 month old! You've officially got two little humans to look after now Good luck, Daddy!"

Viineet's New Role as a Father

The heartfelt message from Ruchira resonated with many online users who celebrated not only their love story but also their new journey as parents. While audiences continue to appreciate Viineet's strong performances on screen, it appears that his most treasured role currently is being a dedicated father and family man.

Future Projects Await

With more projects set for release soon, Viineet is poised for continued success in the coming months. His blend of commercial triumphs and artistic acclaim makes this year particularly noteworthy for him. As he balances his professional achievements with personal milestones, fans eagerly anticipate what's next for the talented actor.

Viineet's journey this year highlights both personal joy and professional accomplishments. As he embraces fatherhood alongside his thriving career, it seems that 2023 will be remembered as a remarkable year in his life.