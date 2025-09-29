Viineet Kumar Siingh Pens Emotional Reply To Anurag Kashyap's Appreciation Post: “You Taught Me How To Feel”

Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar Siingh has shared a heartfelt response to Anurag Kashyap's appreciation message. Sharing it on social media, Viineet credited the filmmaker for transforming his career and life.

Taking to social media, Viineet began, "There are some people who walk into your life and quietly, powerfully change everything. You've been that person for me @anuragkashyap10." He credited Kashyap not just for shaping his craft but for guiding his personal growth: "You didn't just teach me how to act... you taught me how to feel, how to listen, how to live with truth, both on screen and off."

Viineet went on to recall their very first encounter at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2009, writing partly in Hindi: "मैं वो दिन कभी भूल नहीं सकता... तब मेरे जीवन में बस अंधेरा था और मैं बारिश में भींग रहा था, आपने छाता दिया, मेरी बात सुनी, मुझमें भरोसा दिखाया।" He described Kashyap's early faith as life-changing, saying that trust "stays with a person forever."

The heartfelt post quickly drew admiration from industry colleagues. Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Tisca Chopra, among others, commented with praise and affection,

Kashyap had earlier lauded Viineet as "the finest actor we have in this country today," and their mutual appreciation highlights a rare creative bond in Indian cinema-one built on trust, resilience, and a shared love for authentic storytelling.

With this exchange, the duo once again proves that their relationship goes far beyond director and actor, embodying a partnership that continues to enrich both their lives and the world of film.