Viineet Kumar Siingh: The Surprise Factor in Nishaanchi – Small Role, Big Impact

Anurag Kashyap's latest film Nishaanchi hit theatres today (19 September 2025), and while the film introduces fresh talent in Aaishvary

Thackeray and features powerhouse performers like Kumud Mishra and Zeeshan Ayyub, the true surprise package of the film is Viineet Kumar Siingh.

Though his screen presence is limited, Viineet delivers a performance that anchors the narrative. He plays Jabardast, a straightforward wrestler with big dreams whose life is derailed by a conspiracy. Jabardast is not just another character he is the backbone of the story. As the father of Aaishvary Thackeray's character, his arc directly shapes the film's direction and emotional depth.

What makes his role even more striking is the fact that it was kept under wraps until release, adding to the surprise factor. The reveal has left audiences and critics equally impressed, with many calling Viineet's performance the heart of the film.

For Viineet 2025 is shaping up to be a remarkable year. After memorable turns in Chhava, Superboys of Malegaon, and Rangeen, Nishaanchi once again reaffirms his ability to leave a lasting mark, no matter the length of his role.

This isn't the first time Viineet has stunned audiences. In Chhava, he brought the character of poet Kalash to life with such authenticity that it's already etched into cinematic memory. With Mukkabaaz, his physical and emotional transformation set new standards, proving his range as an actor.

Viineet's biggest strength lies in the freshness he brings to every role. Never repetitive, always compelling he has carved a unique place for himself in the industry. Nishaanchi is just another reminder of why Viineet Kumar Siingh deserves every bit of recognition and respect coming his way.