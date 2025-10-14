Vijay Varma Brings His Character Look From Gustaakh Ishq To Life With A High-Fashion And Festive Twist

Vijay Varma, widely hailed as one of the most exciting and versatile actors of this generation, is once again set to captivate audiences, this time by bringing a timeless, old-world romantic charm with his character in the upcoming film, 'Gustaakh Ishq'. What's particularly exciting is how Varma, is elevating his character's look into a realm of high fashion, offering a fresh perspective on the classic lover boy.

At the recent Manish Malhotra Diwali party, Varma turned heads in a sharp bandhgala paired with a richly embroidered shawl a look that effortlessly combined period elegance with contemporary sophistication that echos the very essence of his character in his upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq. Interestingly, the outfit, an archival piece by Manish Malhotra became a conversation starter beyond the event, reinforcing how Varma's personal style often aligns with the characters he portrays. It's not just fashion; it's storytelling through attire.

The recent stills from the film which is set against the evocative backdrop of Old Delhi and the fading grandeur of Punjabi kothis reveals Varma embracing a distinct aesthetic. In the recent visuals from the film, Varma channels the quiet intensity of an intellectual where he wears a crisp kurta with a tailored waistcoat. His neatly side-parted hair and classic mustache add to the aura, reflecting a man filled with passion and unspoken emotions.

'Gustaakh Ishq' seems poised to not only tell a compelling story but also to redefine period-inspired fashion in Indian cinema. Vijay Varma is not merely playing a character; he is becoming an icon of style, proving that true romance, much like high fashion, is eternal and capable of endless reinterpretation.