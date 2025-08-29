Get Updates
Vijay Varma Celebrates 1 Year of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack with Hilarious Memes on Instagram

Vijay Varma Celebrates 1 Year of IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

It's been a year since the gripping series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack premiered and took the internet by storm. Marking the milestone, actor Vijay Varma took to his alternate Instagram handle to post a carousel of comical memes made on scenes from the show. He captioned the post, "IC814 turned 1 today ✈ so obv we made this (swipe 👉)", check out the post.

The photos feature Varma and co-stars in high-stakes scenes-guns pointed, panic all around-but edited with bows, filters, and captions like "when you're getting hijacked but you're still pookie " or "me: going through the worst time of my life / mera dost:", giving fans a light-hearted throwback to a show that was anything but.

Despite the humour, it's a moment of pride for one of the most exciting actor of this generation. Known for his magnetic screen presence and ability to embody a range of characters, Vijay Varma was lauded for his intense performance in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. With every role, Vijay continues to cement his position as one of the most versatile and dynamic actors in the industry today. From grey-shaded characters to layered leads, his performances reflect a rare depth and authenticity that few can pull off.

The actor now gears up for an exciting slate of projects including Nagraj Manjule's much-anticipated Matka King, the romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq, and an untitled venture with acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Each project promises to show a new facet of Vijay's artistry, and fans can't wait.

X