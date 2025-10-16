Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Dating? This Diwali PICS Spark Speculation, Here's How Fans Reacted

Are Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Dating: Actor Vijay Varma had earlier confirmed that he is in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. However, recent rumors suggest that the couple may have parted ways, though neither of them has made any official statement about a breakup. Amid these speculations, new reports have surfaced linking Vijay Varma to Metro In Dino actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. A recent photo of the two, now going viral on social media, has sparked curiosity among fans about whether Vijay has moved on in his personal life.

Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Diwali Pics Go VIRAL

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Oh Boy how is he rizzing all of em??? Our own Pete Davidson" sharing the Diwali 2025 celebration picture of Vijay and Fatima. In the picture we could see Fatima and Vijay taking a selfie with Manish Malhotra. In the same thread, one questioned, "Didn't fatima openly deny having a relationship with him during ap jaisa koi promotional interviews." Another user shut down the dating rumors, saying, "Yes, Vijay Verma and Fatima did recently attend the Manish Malhotra diwali party "together", but they are also starring together in soon-to-be-released 'Gustaakh Ishq' produced by Manish Malhotra,so... it's not sure to me at this point whether it's sachcha PyaaR ya mucha PR to generate buzz for their upcoming movie."

Fatima took to her Instagram to upload a couple of pictures. In all the photos, we could see Fatima and Vijay posing together in all the selfies with the caption, "What a night!!! Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always opening your home with so much warmth and ❤️ to You really make everyone feel like family." To this one post commented, "Why he has to be with you all the time?😢."

To Fatima's post, Vijay commented, "MM for best host and now.. best movie producer 👑 And fatty for best back camera selfie photography 👑."