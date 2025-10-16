Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Dating? This Diwali PICS Spark Speculation, Here's How Fans Reacted

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vijay Varma amp amp Fatima Sana Shaikh Dating

Are Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Dating: Actor Vijay Varma had earlier confirmed that he is in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. However, recent rumors suggest that the couple may have parted ways, though neither of them has made any official statement about a breakup. Amid these speculations, new reports have surfaced linking Vijay Varma to Metro In Dino actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. A recent photo of the two, now going viral on social media, has sparked curiosity among fans about whether Vijay has moved on in his personal life.

Also Read
Google Gemini AI Prompts For Diwali 2025: From Firecracker Photo To Rangoli Pose, Create Festive Glow-Up
Google Gemini AI Prompts For Diwali 2025: From Firecracker Photo To Rangoli Pose, Create Festive Glow-Up

Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Diwali Pics Go VIRAL

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Oh Boy how is he rizzing all of em??? Our own Pete Davidson" sharing the Diwali 2025 celebration picture of Vijay and Fatima. In the picture we could see Fatima and Vijay taking a selfie with Manish Malhotra. In the same thread, one questioned, "Didn't fatima openly deny having a relationship with him during ap jaisa koi promotional interviews." Another user shut down the dating rumors, saying, "Yes, Vijay Verma and Fatima did recently attend the Manish Malhotra diwali party "together", but they are also starring together in soon-to-be-released 'Gustaakh Ishq' produced by Manish Malhotra,so... it's not sure to me at this point whether it's sachcha PyaaR ya mucha PR to generate buzz for their upcoming movie."

Oh Boy how is he rizzing all of em??? Our own Pete Davidson.
byu/Whole-Peace-882 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Fatima took to her Instagram to upload a couple of pictures. In all the photos, we could see Fatima and Vijay posing together in all the selfies with the caption, "What a night!!! Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for always opening your home with so much warmth and ❤️ to You really make everyone feel like family." To this one post commented, "Why he has to be with you all the time?😢."

To Fatima's post, Vijay commented, "MM for best host and now.. best movie producer 👑 And fatty for best back camera selfie photography 👑."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: vijay varma fatima sana shaikh
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X