Vijay Varma’s Bhai Dooj Celebration Is All Heart — The Actor Shares A Precious Moment With His Sister

Vijay Varma, one of the most exciting actors of this generation, once again melted hearts as he shared a special moment from his Bhai Dooj celebrations. The actor took to social media to post a monochrome picture with his sister, captioned simply "भाई दूज 🌸". The photo captures a beautiful, candid moment of his sister performing the traditional tilak ritual while Vijay sits smiling, radiating warmth and affection - a glimpse into his real, rooted world away from the arc lights.

This post comes shortly after his "Seh Parivaar Diwali" pictures that showcased how the actor never misses celebrating the festival with his family, a 20-year tradition he continues to uphold. Together, these posts highlight a consistent pattern in Vijay's life - that no matter how busy his schedule gets, family always comes first.

Known for his self-made journey in the industry, Vijay continues to stay deeply connected to his roots. Whether it's his annual Diwali ritual or Bhai Dooj celebration, the actor ensures he spends these special days with his family, no matter how packed his schedule is. This latest post reinforces his image as a family man who values simplicity and togetherness above all.

While his on-screen characters are often intense, layered, and gritty, Vijay's real-life persona shines with warmth and sincerity. These moments reveal a side of him that fans rarely see - the family-loving, grounded man behind the powerhouse performer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in a gritty and layered role in Matka King, where he once again pushes creative boundaries. He's also set to surprise fans with a complete shift in tone as he steps into an old-school romantic avatar for the first time in Gustaakh Ishq, slated to release on September 21st.