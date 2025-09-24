Vikrant Massey Shares Heartfelt Gratitude Post After National Award Win

Fresh off his historic National Award win for Best Actor for 12th Fail, the best actor of this generation, Vikrant Massey took to social media to pen a deeply emotional note of gratitude. The actor, known for his humility and sincerity both on and off screen, opened up about the overwhelming feelings that followed his big moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sharing his post, Vikrant wrote, "I've been thinking since yesterday की मैं क्या लिखूँ? कैसे आप सबका शुक्रिया अदा करूँ? And I'm still unable to. So hopefully a simple thank you from the bottom heart would suffice 🙏🏽 I'm grateful beyond words for your continued support in my journey. Thank you, thank you, thank you each one of you 🙏🏽 This dreamlike life is only because of you 🙏🏽"

The message resonated with fans, many of whom have followed Vikrant's inspiring journey from television to films, and now to one of the highest honours in Indian cinema. His portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail has been hailed as career-defining, bringing him recognition as the Best Actor at the National Awards.

Vikrant's post reflected not just personal triumph, but also the humility that has made him one of the most admired actors of his generation. He acknowledged the love and support of his audience, attributing his "dreamlike life" to them.

Meanwhile on the work front Vikrant gearing up for White, a historical drama biopic where he portrays spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, further showcasing his versatility and dedication to meaningful cinema.