Vimukt (In Search of the Sky)” Wins Prestigious NETPAC Award At The Toronto International Film Festival

The powerful debut feature Vimukt (In Search of the Sky), directed by Jitank Singh Gurjar, has been honored with the NETPAC Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The award, presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC), recognizes outstanding feature films from Asia and the Pacific, spotlighting fresh voices and bold visions in filmmaking.

The story of the film was conceived by Pooja Vishal Sharma, who went on to self-fund the film alongside co-producers Madhhu Shharma (Summit Studios), Arpan Raut, Akarshi Jaiswal, and Navin Shetty.

Vimukt features cinematography by Shelly Sharma who also serves as executive producer on the film along side Tushar Tyagi, with editing by Pavan Therukar, and original score by Manish Kumar.

Vimukt delivers a deeply moving narrative, anchored by standout performances from Nikhil Yadav, Meghan Agrawal, and Raghavendra Bhadoriya.

Speaking on the honor, Director Jitank Singh Gurjar said, "Winning the NETPAC Award at TIFF is not just a personal milestone, but a recognition of the countless unheard voices that inspired this film. I am humbled and grateful to the jury for believing in our story and to my writer and producer Pooja for believing in me. Also, my cinematographer Shelly Sharma who contributed significantly in bringing this film to life alongside Pooja and I.

Speaking about her debut production, Producer Pooja Vishal Sharma said, "We are overjoyed with the news from TIFF. This award reaffirms my belief of backing stories that are raw, real, and transformative. 'Vimukt' was a labor of love, and it is incredibly rewarding to see it connect with the world at such a prestigious platform."

Co-producer Madhhu Shharma added saying "We set out to create a film that would stay with people long after the credits rolled. To receive the NETPAC Award is an acknowledgment of the team's dedication and more importantly Jitanks craft as a filmmaker. We couldn't be happier"

Cinematographer and Executive Producer Shelly Sharma said "We set out with a small team and limited resources to make this film, there were a hundred reasons why we couldn't or shouldn't have made this film but this win is a big validation on the idea as to why people should not let resources or budgets stop them from telling the stories they wish to tell, this is a sign for you to go ahead and make that film - if you stay honest to your craft, everything else will follow."

The win places Vimukt (In Search of the Sky) among the most exciting new works in Asian cinema and marks a major milestone in Gurjar's emerging career as a filmmaker.